/WATCH: Palash Muchhal’s surprise proposal to Smriti Mandhana at World Cup final venue

Smriti Mandhana’s life came full circle at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the same ground where she lifted the Women’s World Cup trophy earlier this month. This time, the moment was personal. Her longtime partner, singer Palash Muchhal, gave her a surprise proposal right in the middle of the pitch, turning the stadium into the backdrop of a memory she will never forget.

Palash shared the video on social media, where he is seen walking Smriti to the centre of the ground while she is blindfolded. She removes the blindfold and finds him down on one knee with a ring in his hand. Smriti is stunned for a second before breaking into a smile and saying yes. The couple’s close friends rush in soon after, cheering and celebrating with them. Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, was also present for the special moment.

Smriti and Palash have been together for years, keeping their relationship mostly private while supporting each other’s careers. Palash was seen in the stands during the World Cup final earlier this month, cheering for Smriti and the Indian team. Their wedding is set for Sunday, (Nov 23), and wishes have been pouring in from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent a warm congratulatory letter to the couple.

Smriti announced her engagement with a fun Instagram reel featuring her teammates, including Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav. She flashed her ring on camera, and the video quickly went viral among fans.

On the field, Smriti is enjoying one of the strongest phases of her career. She finished the Women’s World Cup as India’s top run-getter, scoring 434 runs in nine innings. No Indian had ever scored that many runs in a single edition before this. She also hit a crucial century against New Zealand in a must-win match. Only South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt scored more runs in the tournament.