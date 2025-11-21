/Ind vs Sa, 2nd Test: Guwahati set for landmark debut as Test venue

Guwahati is poised for a landmark moment as it prepares to host its first-ever Test match, with India and South Africa set to meet in the second Test of the series at the Barsapara Stadium. For the Northeast, this is a breakthrough. The region has waited decades to feature on the red-ball map, and the occasion finally arrives this Saturday (Nov 22).



Barsapara stadium has seen big games before, including Women's World Cup fixtures earlier this year, but Test cricket brings a different weight. The buzz in the city has been rising steadily. Streets around the stadium are packed with posters, and fans are lining up for tickets; the local cricket community knows this is a rare milestone.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said hosting a Test match is the biggest recognition a venue can get, and for Guwahati, it signals how far the region has come. Assam entered India’s cricketing circuit back in 1983 through the Nehru Stadium, and the journey from modest crowds to a modern international venue has been long and determined. Barsapara’s growth in recent years, hosting ODIs, T20Is, and major ICC events, played a major role in bringing Test cricket here.

Because of the Northeast’s early sunrise and sunset, the match will begin at 9 am. Lunch and tea timings have been shifted accordingly. The venue will also ring the traditional Test match bell before the start of play, adding to the atmosphere.

For those who have followed cricket in the region closely, the moment is emotional. Former Assam players spoke about how a Test match in Guwahati felt impossible during their careers. Local journalists are gearing up to cover their first home Test, something many thought they would never get to report on.