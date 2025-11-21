On Day 1 of the first Ashes Test of the 2025-26 series in Perth, 19 wickets crashed. But this isn’t the highest tally ever. Here’s a look at the five Ashes matches where the most wickets fell on the opening day.
Day 1 in Melbourne turned chaotic as both teams lost wickets in quick bursts. Bowlers ruled the day, keeping batters under pressure from the first over. It became one of the most dramatic opening days in Ashes history.
The Oval saw wickets tumble all day. Swing and seam movement made batting tough, and both sides struggled to build partnerships. Fans watched a gripping Day 1 where bowlers stayed in control from morning to stumps.
This was the famous 1882 Test, where batting looked impossible. The pitch offered sharp movement, and wickets kept falling. The match set the tone for the Ashes rivalry, with bowlers deciding the story before the first day even ended.
Batters had no room to settle in Melbourne. Early swing and uneven bounce made run-scoring a challenge. Both teams faced collapse, creating a tense Day 1 that stayed in memory as one of the toughest starts in the Ashes.
Manchester produced a wild first day as wickets came steadily throughout. Bowlers found rhythm early, forcing mistakes from both batting sides. It turned into a gripping start where every session brought a new twist.