LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 times most wickets fell on day 1 of an Ashes Test

5 times most wickets fell on Day 1 of an Ashes Test

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 17:36 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 17:41 IST

On Day 1 of the first Ashes Test of the 2025-26 series in Perth, 19 wickets crashed. But this isn’t the highest tally ever. Here’s a look at the five Ashes matches where the most wickets fell on the opening day.

Melbourne, 1902 – 25 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Melbourne, 1902 – 25 wickets

Day 1 in Melbourne turned chaotic as both teams lost wickets in quick bursts. Bowlers ruled the day, keeping batters under pressure from the first over. It became one of the most dramatic opening days in Ashes history.

The Oval, 1890 – 22 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

The Oval, 1890 – 22 wickets

The Oval saw wickets tumble all day. Swing and seam movement made batting tough, and both sides struggled to build partnerships. Fans watched a gripping Day 1 where bowlers stayed in control from morning to stumps.

The Oval, 1882 – 20 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

The Oval, 1882 – 20 wickets

This was the famous 1882 Test, where batting looked impossible. The pitch offered sharp movement, and wickets kept falling. The match set the tone for the Ashes rivalry, with bowlers deciding the story before the first day even ended.

Melbourne, 1894 – 20 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Melbourne, 1894 – 20 wickets

Batters had no room to settle in Melbourne. Early swing and uneven bounce made run-scoring a challenge. Both teams faced collapse, creating a tense Day 1 that stayed in memory as one of the toughest starts in the Ashes.

Manchester, 1909 – 20 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Manchester, 1909 – 20 wickets

Manchester produced a wild first day as wickets came steadily throughout. Bowlers found rhythm early, forcing mistakes from both batting sides. It turned into a gripping start where every session brought a new twist.

Trending Photo

El sueño becomes costliest work by a woman artist- Top 5 most expensive Frida Kahlo paintings ever sold
5

El sueño becomes costliest work by a woman artist- Top 5 most expensive Frida Kahlo paintings ever sold

‘King of Planets’: Which planet holds this title and why?
7

‘King of Planets’: Which planet holds this title and why?

How the Tejas fighter jet stays stable at twice the speed of sound
7

How the Tejas fighter jet stays stable at twice the speed of sound

How the Tejas fighter jet’s digital flight control system works
7

How the Tejas fighter jet’s digital flight control system works

HAL Tejas: How many times has India’s fighter jet crashed and what caused the failures
7

HAL Tejas: How many times has India’s fighter jet crashed and what caused the failures