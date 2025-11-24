Jimmy Cliff, the renowned Jamaican reggae star, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by the singer's wife, Latifa Chambers, on social media. He was also a songwriter and actor whose music helped bring reggae to the international platform. As shared by his family, Cliff died following a seizure and pneumonia. "It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia." Thanking fans and colleagues, his wife wrote, “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

Who was Jimmy Cliff?

Born as James Chambers on July 30, 1944, he was one of the few artists who earned the Jamaican Order of Merit, the nation’s highest recognition in the arts and sciences, alongside Bob Marley, Bunny Wailer, and Peter Tosh. His six-decade career is said to be the major contribution to popularising reggae, ska, and rocksteady on the international level.

Some of his iconic hits include "Many Rivers to Cross,” "You Can Get It If You Really Want," "Wonderful World, Beautiful People," and Johnny Nash’s "I Can See Clearly Now."

His humanitarian anthem "Vietnam" is also fans' favourite and was also loved by Bob Dylan, who once called it “best protest song ever written.”

Cliff's early life

Cliff was born during a hurricane in Jamaica’s St. James Parish. As a teenager, he moved to Kingston to get a break into music, and just at the age of 14, Cliff got his first national hit, "Hurricane Hattie."

His collaboration with producer Leslie Kong is also said to be a reason for his early success. The musician got his international breakthrough after joining Island Records in the late 1960s, and his "Wonderful World, Beautiful People" became a UK Top 10 hit in 1969.

His path in London was not easy, but despite facing racism, he never gave up. "I still have many rivers to cross," he said in an interview in 2019.

His career beyond music

Cliff also worked on the seminal 1972 film The Harder They Come. He played the role of a country boy turned outlaw in Kingston. Directed by Perry Henzell, the film became a cult classic and is said to be the most influential film in Jamaican history. Its songs "The Harder They Come," and "You Can Get It If You Really Want," gained international attention, too.

Cliff's awards and collaborations

The singer won two Grammy Awards for his albums, Cliff Hanger (1985), and Rebirth (2012), produced by Tim Armstrong of punk band Rancid. Not just this, in 2010, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In the later part of his career, he collaborated with iconic names including The Rolling Stones, Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Annie Lennox, Sting, and Bruce Springsteen, and Cliff's 1993 rendition of "I Can See Clearly Now" for Disney’s Cool Runnings paved the way for his music to reach a new generation.

His 30th and last album was Refugees (2022), which was made in collaboration with Wyclef Jean.