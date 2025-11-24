Google Preferred
53rd International Emmys: When and where to watch the awards; everything to know

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Nov 24, 2025, 12:22 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 12:45 IST
53rd International Emmys: When and where to watch the awards; everything to know

International Emmys Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The 53rd International Emmys will be held in New York, and everyone is awaiting the winners list. Read to know when and where you can watch in India.

The International Emmy Awards, or International Emmys, are part of the extensive range of Emmy Awards for artistic and technical merit for the television industry. The 53rd International Emmy Awards will take place in New York on November 24. But when will it showcase in India? Let's delve into it to know more.

When and where is it accessible to watch in India?

The ceremony airs live from 5 pm to 11 pm EST in the US, while viewers in India can stream it on Emmys.tv from 3:30 am (red carpet) to 9:30 am IST on Tuesday, November 25.

This year's list features 64 nominees across 16 categories from 26 countries, in which the United Kingdom is leading with 12, followed by Brazil with eight and South Africa with four.

International Emmys' nominations acquired by India

Diljit Dosanjh has secured a nomination in the International Emmys 2025. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 2025 International Emmy Awards. Dosanjh and his film Amar Singh Chamkila have earned nominations in the Best Performance by an Actor and TV Movie/Mini-Series categories, respectively.

Dosanjh has been nominated along with David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (Yo, Adicto), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude). The film Amar Singh Chamkila has also scored a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category. The film was a Netflix and Imtiaz Ali production.

Indian content has been steadily gaining prominence at the International Emmy Awards in recent years. Netflix's Delhi Crime scripted history in 2020 by winning the Best Drama Series, while comedian Vir Das brought home an Emmy in 2021 for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India.

All about the 53rd International Emmys

In addition to the regular awards for programming and performances, the Academy will present two special honours: Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, will receive the 2025 International Emmy Founders Award in recognition of her transformative impact on the media and entertainment industry.

João Roberto Marinho, Chairman of Grupo Globo, will receive the International Emmy Directorate Award in recognition of his leadership during Grupo Globo’s centennial and TV Globo’s 60th anniversary. This will be the fourth time Globo has been recognised by the Academy: Roberto Marinho (1904–2003) received the award in 1976 and 1983, and Roberto Irineu Marinho received it in 2014.

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...

