/Actress Rebel Wilson addresses legal dispute after co-star sued her for alleged harassment

Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson is one of the popular celebrities in Hollywood, who gained recognition after featuring in films including Struck by Lightning, Super Fun Night, and the Pitch Perfect film franchise. The Hollywood star recently addressed the allegations.

What did Rebel Wilson say about the legal dispute?

According to reports, during an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia. Rebel Wilson revealed that she looked back at her decision regarding reporting the alleged wrongdoings. Wilson stated, "She came to me; she made what I obviously inferred as a sexual harassment complaint, and I had a duty to then act on it."

Wilson recalled MacInnes reporting, "Amanda Ghost asked me to take a bath and shower with her, and it made me feel really comfortable. She said that she was uncomfortable, yeah." Rebel Wilson described how the environment on set was: “A whole tonne of things went on, including something massive: me and local producers being locked in a room and forced to sign documents,” likening it to the KGB."

All about the controversy involving Rebel Wilson

According to reports, Charlotte MacInnes, who plays the lead role of The Deb, helmed by Rebel Wilson, alleged that Wilson has defamed her, saying she was the victim of sexual misconduct, which The Deb producer Amanda Ghost perpetrated.

The lawyer of Charlotte has reportedly stated that Wilson has defamed her in a series of social media posts, including that she has changed her story about being sexually harassed by a producer after being cast in another production and also a record deal.

The documents stated that "The publications carried seriously defamatory imputations damaging to Ms MacInnes' personal and professional reputation. This was her first lead role in a film, and you cruelled her professional reputation before she could even enjoy the benefit of the success of the film as the lead actress." As reported, MacInnes is now seeking damages and a permanent order to stop Rebel Wilson from publishing any similar statements in the future.

All about Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson had her first lead roles in the comedies Isn't It Romantic and The Hustle and also had a supporting role in the comedy drama Jojo Rabbit. In 2022, she starred in the Netflix comedy film Senior Year, also serving as a producer.