/Stranger Things’ David Harbour seen with 29-year-old rumoured girlfriend amid divorce controversy with Lily Allen

Stranger Things star David Harbour is making headlines again, and this time for dating rumours. The 50-year-old actor was spotted taking a cosy stroll in New York City with American model Morgan Cozzi. Amid the controversies related to his divorce from singer Lily Allen and alleged harassment accusations from Millie Bobby Brown, Harbour appears to be stepping back into the dating world.

About the viral photos

The viral photos first shared by DeuxMoi feature the actor walking side by side with the 29-year-old model, and they can be seen dressed warmly for the chilly NYC weather, with coffee in their hands. In the images, the duo appears to be relaxed, smiling, and chatting casually as they stroll through Manhattan.

Though there has been no confirmation from either side, fans are speculating that they are in a relationship.

Fans react to their dating rumours

Soon after the photos surfaced, netizens flooded social media with heated comments. From the actor's past infidelity rumours connected to his ex-wife Lily to his 21-year age difference from Cozzi, all kinds of points are being discussed on the internet.

"Don’t date him girl," one user wrote. Another said, "There’s a whole album telling you about the red flags," referring to Lily Allen’s new project, West End Girl.

Some users, however, had different opinions. "Can we stop infantilising grown-ass women?" one wrote on Reddit. Another said, “Good for him! Let people move on and be happy!”

Harbour and Lily Allen controversy

Allen and Harbour got married in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony in 2020, but they parted ways quietly earlier this year. Their separation did not go public before Allen released her fifth studio album, West End Girl, in which the singer allegedly revealed the emotional breakdown of their marriage.

Several lyrics in tracks like "Goodbye London," "Room for One," and "Half of a Heart" hint at betrayal, infidelity, and emotional labor. Though Allen has not directly accused Harbour of cheating, fans have made several speculations from her album.

Harbour's another controversy

Not just one, the actor is stuck in another controversy as well. According to reports that surfaced earlier this month, his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown allegedly filed a formal complaint against him, accusing the actor of bullying and harassment during the shooting of season 5.