/D4vd case: Police authorities reveal second suspect details and more on Celeste Rivas' cause of death



The investigation of Celeste Rivas' death involving the singer D4vd has become a full-blown investigation by now, and many details are being unravelled slowly; many are shocking and sickening. After the recent update of D4vd being identified as a suspect, the latest development is that the second suspect has been reportedly identified, and also the cause of Celeste Rivas' death has been determined. Let's delve into it to know more.

Who is the second suspect in Celeste Rivas' death?

According to a report by TMZ, LAPD homicide detectives have identified a second suspect and say it could be someone involved before, during, and after her death. Reportedly, in the 2 Angry Men podcast,

Mark Gergaos revealed that he has spoken directly to the people involved in the case.

Reportedly, Geragos and Harvey both independently confirmed with sources that a central part of the case is a mysterious trip D4vd took to a remote area of Santa Barbara County in the middle of the night last spring. Moreover, Geragos insinuates that various data show the second suspect may have also been in the vehicle.

What is the exact cause of Celese Rivas' death?

As per the report of TMZ, Celeste Rivas' body had been frozen, and as a result, the LA County Medical Examiner will not be able to establish the cause of death.

As per the sources, the medical examiner received the body, which was in a very bad state, with the body being decapitated, while the torso was intact, and limbs had been removed and cut into multiple pieces. Earlier, it was reported that even before the identification of the body, Celeste was in such a bad shape that initially, investigators were unable to determine whether it was a male or a female.