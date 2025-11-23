/South Korean actress Nana cleared of charges after injuring armed intruder

Renowned South Korean actress Nana had recently grabbed headlines after she had subdued an armed intruder who broke into her home. Now, in the latest update about the case, she has been cleared of all charges. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Nana is cleared of charges

According to reports, the Guri Police Precinct said that the man who was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery causing injury will be referred to the prosecution in custody on Monday.

Reportedly, A police representative stated, “There was an actual threat against the victims, and the injuries caused to the assailant were not severe or unjustified. After a comprehensive review, their actions qualify as legitimate self-defence, and thus, no charges have been filed against them.”

All about the case involving actress Nana

Reportedly, a few days back, a man had broken into Nana's home around 6 am, armed with a knife, and attempted to rob and harm the actress and her mother. A struggle ensued in which the suspect suffered a laceration to his jaw, reportedly caused by his own weapon during the scuffle.

As per reports, Nana and her mother managed to subdue him and called the police. Despite the injury he sustained, investigators concluded that the response from Nana and her mother fell under Article 21, paragraph 1 of Korea's Criminal Act, defining justifiable self-defence in response to an ongoing and unlawful infringement.

All about Nana

Nana is a South Korean singer, actress, and model known for her work as a former group member of the South Korean girl group After School and its subgroups, Orange Caramel and After School Red.

As an actress, Nana has starred in various television dramas such as Love Weaves Through a Millennium (2015), The Good Wife (2016), Kill It (2019), and Justice (2019).