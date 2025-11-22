LOGIN
Brewing Love to Business Proposal: 7 k-dramas featuring Kim Sejeong

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 15:28 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 15:28 IST

From being part of a K-pop group to bringing in great views from her shows, which include Business Proposal and The Uncanny Encounter, among others. Here are a few of the shops he has been part of. 

K-dramas of Kim Sejeong
1 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

K-dramas of Kim Sejeong

Kim Sejeong is a renowned actress as well as a singer. She first gained fame as a member of the project girl group I.O.I after finishing second on the survival show Produce 101. She was later a member of the group gugudan and its subunit gugudan SeMiNa and is now active as a successful solo artist and actress.

School 2017
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

School 2017

School 2017 tells the story of a group of students who go through several ups and downs, try to cope with their personal problems, and deal with a corrupt system at school.

Business Proposal
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Business Proposal

The romantic-comedy show tells the story of Ha-ri, who disguises herself as her friend and shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend's prospective suitor. However, plans go awry when he turns out to be Ha-ri's CEO, and he proposes. Later, how the love blossoms between the duo forms the main crux of the story.

The Uncanny Counter
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

The Uncanny Counter

The action-comedy show follows the story of a high school student with a disability who is enlisted to be part of the Counters, a group of paranormal hunters who search for and fight against evil spirits.

Brewing Love
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Brewing Love

Brewing Love is a warm romance story about Chae Yong Ju, a former special forces member who is a dedicated salesperson for a liquor company, but her branch is about to close.

Moon River
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Moon River

The ongoing historical show tells the story of the soul exchange between a prince who has lost his smile and a saddle-carrying merchant who has lost her memory.

