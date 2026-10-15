/Yami Gautam seeks blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ahead of Nayyi Naveli release

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is gearing up for her much-awaited film, Nayyi Naveli, which is set to hit cinemas on October 16 (Friday). Ahead of the release, the actress visited the iconic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on October 14 to seek blessings, dressed in a beautiful yellow saree. She also recently visited Patna Sahib Gurudwara, expressing gratitude for the love the trailer has received.

Yami Gautam visits Ayodhya ahead of Nayyi Naveli release

On Thursday, Yami Gautam took out time to visit the famous Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings ahead of the release of her much-awaited fantasy thriller, Nayyi Naveli. She performed puja at the Ram Lala Temple and Hanuman Garhi Temple.

The actress shared a glimpse of her short trip to Ayodhya on Instagram. Sharing a picture of herself dressed in a yellow saree, Yami also penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote, “Ayodhya main Maa Sarayu ghat par aarti aur mann mein Shanti Navratri ke dino mein iss paavan nagri se aashirwad mila aur mann bhaavuk ho gaya. Ab jo kal ho so Shri Ram ki kripa. (I received aarti and peace at Maa Sarayu Ghat in Ayodhya during the auspicious days of Navratri. My heart grew emotional, and whatever tomorrow brings, may it be through the grace of Shri Ram) With all positivity & good wishes to all the films releasing tomorrow. Nayyi Navelli releases tomorrow in cinemas.”

Later, she spoke to the press and expressed deep emotional and spiritual joy, noting that it was her very first time visiting Ayodhya. She shared, "This is the first time I've come to Ayodhya. I've come here with immense devotion. I've taken blessings, and this year has been very successful for our family by the grace of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.... I feel that having darshan here is a matter of great fortune."

Yami Gautam also went to Patna Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings and expressed gratitude for the love showered on the trailer for her upcoming fantasy family entertainer, released on September 30, in which she will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar.

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About Nayyi Naveli

Nayyi Naveli is an upcoming Indian family entertainer and horror-comedy film, slated for a theatrical release on October 16. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film stars Yami Gautam Dhar as Mohini, a newly married bride. Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma have written the film, and GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music.