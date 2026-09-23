Yami Gautam won her first Best Actress National Film Award for her role as intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in her husband Aditya Dhar's political thriller Article 370. Post the awards ceremony on Tuesday, Gautam addressed the media and shared a message for outsiders in Bollywood.

Yami Gautam on her National Award win

On September 22 (Tuesday), Bollywood actress Yami Gautam received her first National Film Award from the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat. She was accompanied by her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who recieved the Best Feature Film award for Article 370 at the 72nd National Film Awards 2026.

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Later, Yami spoke to the media about what the prestigious recognition meant to her. She said, "I’m still trying to soak in this moment. It’s, it’s a great matter of pride and honour for any artist. Any film artist who’s worked all their life."

Yami continued while sharing a message for people who come to Mumbai from other cities with dreams of becoming stars in the film industry. “I say this, I’m sure, on behalf of all of us who have dreams, who come to the city with dreams. You don’t know what life has for you. Aap mehnat karte rahiye, aap achha kaam karte rahiye, aur ek na ek din aisa hoga (You keep working hard, keep doing good work, and one day, this will happen for sure).”

The URI actress stated, “I don't know where I have reached, but I have a lot to learn in my journey, lots of work to do. This is such a big honour in itself, and to receive it at a place with so much history is a matter of pride.”

Also Read: Randeep Hooda arrives in Gujarat for his first National Film Award

Aditya Dhar got emotional

During a proud moment when Yami Gautam walked onto the stage to receive her first National honour, Aditya Dhar became visibly emotional and teary-eyed while sitting in the audience. Videos of his heartwarming, supportive reaction quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans gushing over the couple's bond and mutual support.

For the ceremony, the couple twinned in black, with Yami Gautam donning a black saree with gold border and Dhar wearing a black suit.

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