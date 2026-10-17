/Keerthy Suresh birthday special: 7 reasons why the Dorothy star remains one of India's most versatile performers

Keerthy Suresh turns 33 on October 17. From showcasing versatility to delivering powerful performances, here are seven reasons why the South Indian star continues to impress audiences and shine as a versatile actor.
Keerthy Suresh has become one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors. Often considered one of the most promising talents of the South indian film industry, Keerthy has steadily earned immense love and respect from audiences and fans for her versatility, powerful performances, and fearless role choices. On her birthday, here's a look at seven reasons why Keerthy Suresh continues to shine as a performer who is always ready to surprise audiences.
Keerthy Suresh has carved a unique space for herself by embracing roles that demand emotional depth and transformation. From Mahanati and Saani Kaayidham to Dasara, Maamannan, and Dorothy, she continues to showcase the remarkable range that defines her journey.
Her unforgettable portrayal of legendary actress Savitri in Mahanati earned Keerthy the National Film Award for Best Actress. The performance remains a career-defining achievement, celebrating her dedication, authenticity and ability to bring an iconic personality to life.
Whether portraying a resilient woman navigating a difficult world or a character shaped by complex emotions, Keerthy immerses herself completely in her roles. Films like Saani Kaayidham and Dorothy reflect her willingness to explore distinctive characters and demanding narratives.
One of Keerthy’s distinctive strengths is dubbing for herself across multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Her voice work in Mahanati deepened its emotional resonance, while she voiced Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD across five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and English.
Keerthy has never shied away from stepping outside her comfort zone. From the rustic setting and emotional intensity of Dasara to unconventional stories like Dorothy that challenge established expectations, she continues to explore new territories and evolve with every project.
With performances spanning multiple film industries, Keerthy has built a career that reaches beyond linguistic boundaries. Her work in Geethanjali, Mahanati, Dasara, and Saani Kaayidham reflects her ability to connect with diverse audiences while retaining her individuality as a performer.
Keerthy’s upcoming slate includes Akka, a Hindi women-led drama; Rowdy Janardhana, a Telugu action film; Thottam, a Malayalam action film; Raftaar, a Hindi drama thriller; Sathyavan Savithri, a Tamil courtroom drama; and January 12 Vidudala, a Telugu family entertainer. As she celebrates her birthday, the actress is ready to explore fresh stories and new cinematic challenges.