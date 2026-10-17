/Ranabaali box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's historical drama mints THIS much

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are back together on the big screen with Ranabaali, which hit theatres on October 16 (Friday). Marking their first film release together since their wedding in February 2026, the period action drama has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. On day one, the film drew packed houses and earned a solid amount at the box office.

Ranabaali box office collection day 1

According to a report by Sacnilk, Ranabaali earned a net collection of Rs 9.25 crore from 2,515 shows. The film’s total India gross currently stands at Rs 10.75 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 16.50 crore.

The film began at a promising pace, with an overall occupancy of 54.70%. In the morning, occupancy was recorded at 40.92%; later in the afternoon, it rose to 56.31%. In the evening, the film saw 51.77% occupancy, while at night, it increased to 67.92%.

Ranabaali X reviews

The film is set during the Madras Famine of 1854 to 1878. After watching the period drama, several X users shared their reactions, saying that the film overdoes it.

One user wrote, “#Ranabaali brings a powerful chapter of history to the big screen with an impressive British-era backdrop and rich period detailing."

Another user shared a review and wrote, "Telugu cinema's new bet: #Ranabaali, with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is a Rayalaseema historical drama. Reviews call it history-rich but overstuffed. #VijayDeverakonda."

One user criticised the film and wrote, "Zero entertainment, zero emotions, zero performance. Waste of ticket money & time👎"

One more user wrote, “Starts well with an Good story line, Rashmika is so Cute in her role. No unwanted Elevations Interval peaks Kobali song lo Vijay performance. peak Climax aytha Pure theatrical experience. Oka cinematic Experience istundi ... Worth watch.”

Another X user reviewed the film and jotted, “#RANABAALI is an exhausting watch. An interesting plot, good intentions and vision but a below par execution. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna give it their best but even they can’t save the film entirely. Even Ajay-Atul’s music felt quite off."



About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is a Telugu period action drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma, and Arnold Vosloo as British Commissioner Sir Theodore Hector. Set in an era of conflict and rebellion, the story follows a forgotten freedom fighter who refuses to bow to colonial oppression and picks up the sword and leads a guerrilla resistance, intercepting British supply convoys and grain transports to feed starving villagers.

This film marks the second collaboration between actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Rahul Sankrityan after their first film, Taxiwaala, in 2018.