/Janhvi Kapoor Chuttamalle AI video row: After Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi slam misuse, support actress

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is grabbing headlines after an AI-morphed video featuring her romantic song "Chuttamalle" from the 2024 film Devara: Part 1 surfaced online. Her co-star, Jr NTR, was quick to react to the disturbing video recently, issuing a strong warning to those responsible. Soon after, several stars from the South Indian film industry, including Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi, also came out in support of the actress and condemned the misuse of AI.

Vijay Deverakonda slams those responsible for Janhvi Kapoor's AI-morphed video

Taking to X, Vijay Deverakonda responded to the issue and showed his support for Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Reposting Jr NTR's statement on X, Vijay wrote, “We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go.”

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He continued, writing, "When did we become so insensitive to each other? What kind of parenting is going on? What kind of society are we living in, where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI will disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense."

In his statement, the Ranabaali star wrote, "This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness. And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support."

Chiranjeevi to discuss the issue with the Telugu Film Chamber

The controversy over an AI-generated morphed video has prompted Telugu cinema superstar Chiranjeevi to share his views on the matter. After the content was taken down, Chiranjeevi responded to the misuse of AI, calling for authorities to work closely with cybercrime officials to tackle such incidents.

Taking to X, Chiranjeevi wrote, "I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse."

The actor further urged the Telugu film fraternity, governments and cybercrime authorities to unite against the misuse of AI, while appealing to people not to share or circulate such objectionable videos. He wrote, "The entire Telugu film fraternity must come together for this effort. Our associations, artists, technicians, audiences and fans all have a role to play. I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse. Please do not watch, download, share or circulate these videos, even with the intention of condemning them. Report them to the respective platforms and Cyber Crime authorities instead. Protecting human dignity is our collective responsibility. Let us stand together, speak up and act."

Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR on the morphed video

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor addressed the circulation of the morphed video on social media. The actors requested their fans and viewers not to create, share, or promote such content, adding that they would take legal action against those responsible.

About Devara: Part 1