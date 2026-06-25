/What is method dressing? How it started and why Hollywood and Bollywood stars are obsessed with it

Method dressing is the hottest celebrity fashion trend, with stars embracing outfits inspired by their films and characters. From pink ensembles to sporty looks, here's curated information on what method dressing is and why the stars are obsessed with it.
Forget standard red-carpet glam. Right now, both Hollywood and Bollywood are obsessed with method dressing. At official ceremonies, film festivals, and promotional events, actresses often continue to embody their on-screen characters, capturing the audience’s attention with their unique looks. With numerous celebrities showcasing their method-dressing skills, here’s a look at what method dressing actually is, how it’s done, and where it began.
Method dressing is an art form in which a star’s look visually echoes the character they are playing or the film they are promoting at events and ceremonies. It has become a trend among both celebrities and fans. Instead of making a casual or typical red-carpet appearance, stars use their attire to showcase their projects and create a wave of excitement among fans and audiences alike.
Method dressing is when actors wear outfits that visually draw attention to their on-screen characters or film themes during press tours, promotional events, ceremonies, and more. One of the most talked-about appearances was that of Geena Davis, who, according to netizens, started the trend of method-dressing way back in the 90s.
The Oscar-winning actress wore her iconic baseball dress at the premiere of her 1992 sports comedy film A League of Their Own. Paying homage to the women’s baseball league, Davis consistently made headlines for her baseball-inspired outfits at every event promoting the film. Playful and perfectly on theme, her silhouettes still hold up today.
Janhvi Kapoor made a statement with her method of dressing at the promotional events for her film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actress curated her own looks and donned cricket-themed elements, such as jersey-style blouses, cricket ball embellishments, and bat-shaped accessories, into her everyday outfits and glamorous sarees to directly represent her on-screen character.
One of her popular looks was a jersey-style blouse paired with a red and blue saree. The blouse was a sleeveless halter-necked red top, which had the name of a character, Mahi, embroidered on it and the number 6 on the back of the jersey.
Alia Bhatt took her promotional events for her highly acclaimed Gangubai Kathiadwadi to the next level. In the movie, the actress's character is obsessed with white, which she often calls "Gangu wala safed". Bhatt fully embraced her character's aesthetic and stepped out in crisp white cotton sarees, bold kajal, and signature roses in her sleek bun to mirror the onscreen aura.
Blake Lively, too, is listed among the stars who used method dressing to promote their projects. While playing the florist Lily Bloom in It Ends with Us, Lively transformed into a walking bouquet, power-clashing iconic floral prints. Appearing in her character's floral career, Lively made every outing in a floral-inspired outfit, featuring statement rosette purses and pastel dresses incorporating unique motifs and 3D designs.
The Australian actress and producer, Margot Robbie, dominates headlines with her method of dressing for her movie, Barbie. Donning an all-pink outfit, the actress wore exact, high-fashion replicas of iconic dolls on red carpets. Robbie turned the promotional tour into a real-life, walking Barbie experience.