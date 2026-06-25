/What is method dressing? How it started and why Hollywood and Bollywood stars are obsessed with it

Method dressing is when actors wear outfits that visually draw attention to their on-screen characters or film themes during press tours, promotional events, ceremonies, and more. One of the most talked-about appearances was that of Geena Davis, who, according to netizens, started the trend of method-dressing way back in the 90s.

The Oscar-winning actress wore her iconic baseball dress at the premiere of her 1992 sports comedy film A League of Their Own. Paying homage to the women’s baseball league, Davis consistently made headlines for her baseball-inspired outfits at every event promoting the film. Playful and perfectly on theme, her silhouettes still hold up today.