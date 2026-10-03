/Jr NTR reacts to morphed Chuttamalle video featuring Janhvi Kapoor, says ‘I will not spare any of you’

Jr NTR has spoken strongly against the AI-generated video of Chuttamalle, the romantic track featuring him and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara: Part 1. According to reports, the manipulated video allegedly altered Janhvi's appearance to create sexually explicit visuals that were not part of the original song.

Jr NTR's reaction

Jr NTR took to X to call out those responsible for the content. "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where 'Matrudevo Bhava' is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words," he wrote.

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Jr NTR to take legal action

The actor further added, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter."

He also called on authorities to take stronger measures against the misuse of AI. "This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."

Janhvi Kapoor on the morphed video

Kapoor also addressed the circulation of the morphed video on social media, saying, "It’s disturbing to see AI-generated fake videos being circulated. Please don’t create, share or promote such content, This is a clear misuse of AI. Legal action will definitely be taken against those involved. Jai Hind. #JanhviKapoor."

About Devara: Part 1

The romantic song Chuttamalle is from Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1, which was released in September 2024. The track features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor and was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with vocals by Shilpa Rao.

It was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film also featured Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Chacko and Narain.