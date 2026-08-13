/Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery, shares health update and thanks fans for their prayers and support

Actor Jr NTR underwent shoulder surgery at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad on August 12 (Wednesday) after sustaining an injury while filming his upcoming movieDragon. The surgery was successfull. Later that same day, theRRRactor took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude to his fans, friends, and family members for their prayers, support, and wishes, and assured everyone that he would see them soon.

Jr NTR shares health update

On the night of August 12, Jr NTR took to his X account to share a health update after undergoing shoulder surgery at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. The actor expressed immense gratitude and thanked everyone who had prayed for him. In the post, he wrote a heartfelt note that read, "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful, and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS."

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He further added, "To my friends, family, and fans: your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon! ❤️🙏"

The surgery was performed by a team of orthopedic surgeons led by Dr RA Puncharandra Tejaswi, Dr Nithin Bejjanki, Dr Madhusudan Rao, and Dr Srinivas Rao Suparaneni.

In an official health bulletin issued after the procedure, KIMS Hospitals confirmed the successful outcome of the surgery. “The surgery was completely successful, and NTR is doing fine. He will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision. Doctors anticipate that he can return to his normal self within a two- to three-month timeframe,” the bulletin read.

Jr NTR's shoulder injury

On July 27, NTR reportedly sustained a shoulder injury during an activity on the set of his upcoming movie Dragon, which is directed by Prashanth Neel. The team of doctors who examined the actor advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and full recovery.

His team had issued a statement back in July, which stated, “We regret to inform everyone that Mr NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors, headed by Dr J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi, has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”