/NTR to undergo shoulder surgery in Hyderabad following injury; here's what we know

NTR will undergo shoulder surgery at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad on Wednesday following a medical evaluation of a shoulder injury. The surgery has been scheduled after a detailed medical assessment, with the medical team at KIMS Hospitals overseeing his treatment and recovery.

The actor’s team stated on Tuesday regarding the same.

“NTR will be undergoing shoulder surgery tomorrow at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad. The surgery has been scheduled following a medical evaluation of the shoulder injury. The team of doctors is working towards a smooth recovery of NTR. We will keep you updated on his progress following the surgery. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

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NTR has been advised to undergo the procedure as part of his treatment, and his medical team will continue to monitor his recovery following the surgery.

The actor’s team has expressed gratitude to his fans, well-wishers, and the media for their concern, understanding, and continued support during this time. The actor’s team has requested privacy as he undergoes the procedure and begins his recovery.

How did NTR get a shoulder injury?

The actor reportedly sustained a shoulder injury during an activity on Monday, 27 July. The team of doctors who examined him advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and full recovery.

His team had issued a statement back in July stating, "We regret to inform everyone that Mr NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."