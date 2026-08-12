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NTR to undergo shoulder surgery in Hyderabad following injury; here's what we know

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 10:07 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 10:07 IST
NTR to undergo shoulder surgery in Hyderabad following injury; here's what we know

File image of Jr NTR Photograph: (Instagram)

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RRR star Jr NTR will undergo shoulder surgery on Wednesday in Hyderabad's KIMS Hospital. The actor sustained injury earlier in July and had been advised complete rest for few weeks. 

NTR will undergo shoulder surgery at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad on Wednesday following a medical evaluation of a shoulder injury. The surgery has been scheduled after a detailed medical assessment, with the medical team at KIMS Hospitals overseeing his treatment and recovery.

The actor’s team stated on Tuesday regarding the same.

“NTR will be undergoing shoulder surgery tomorrow at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad. The surgery has been scheduled following a medical evaluation of the shoulder injury. The team of doctors is working towards a smooth recovery of NTR. We will keep you updated on his progress following the surgery. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

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NTR has been advised to undergo the procedure as part of his treatment, and his medical team will continue to monitor his recovery following the surgery.

Also read: From RRR to Brindavanam: 7 must-watch Jr NTR movies on OTT

The actor’s team has expressed gratitude to his fans, well-wishers, and the media for their concern, understanding, and continued support during this time. The actor’s team has requested privacy as he undergoes the procedure and begins his recovery.

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How did NTR get a shoulder injury?

The actor reportedly sustained a shoulder injury during an activity on Monday, 27 July. The team of doctors who examined him advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and full recovery.

Also read: Jr NTR's team shares health update after shoulder injury

His team had issued a statement back in July stating, "We regret to inform everyone that Mr NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Although the actor's team did not specify how the injury occurred, reports suggest he may have sustained it while filming Prashanth Neel's Dragon.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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