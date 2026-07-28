/Jr NTR's team shares health update after shoulder injury: 'Advised complete rest for six to eight weeks'

Jr NTR has recently suffered a shoulder injury and the actor will take a break from work for the next six to eight weeks. The update was shared by his team on Monday, and it has been confirmed that he is in stable condition now. As per the official statement, the injury happened earlier in the day during an activity.

Jr NTR suffers injury

“We regret to inform everyone that Mr NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery,” it read.

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The statement further added, “We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

While the actor's team did not disclose the exact nature of the injury or how it happened, they emphasised that Jr NTR is recovering under expert medical care.

Fans wish speedy recovery

As soon as the news surfaced, social media was flooded with wishes for the actor. "Get well soon anna," wrote one user. "Get well soon anna.... Nothing is important than your health... Stay healthy," said another. "Get well soon, @tarak9999 Anna," wrote another. "Get well soon anna. Tiger will bounce back," said one. “Wishing you a speedy recovery,” read another post.

Jr NTR upcoming projects

Before the injury, the actor was busy filming for Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Makers unveiled its title and first glimpse earlier this year. The film features Anil Kapoor, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi in key roles.