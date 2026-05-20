/Viral video: Jr NTR reacts strongly at security for mishandling fans during birthday gathering

Jr NTR surprised fans who gathered outside his Hyderabad residence on his 43rd birthday by making a midnight appearance on May 20. However, amid the loud cheers and excitement, what caught the attention of the internet was a tense moment involving his security team.

Jr NTR surprises fans

Several videos have been circulating online showcasing the actor stepping out of his house to greet his fans waiting behind barricades. He was dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, and waved at the crowd who had assembled in huge numbers to celebrate his birthday.

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Why Jr NTR snapped at security

During the interaction, some fans tried to move closer to the actor, following which security personnel allegedly tried to push the crowd back. The situation appeared to upset Jr NTR, and he was seen reacting strongly to one of the guards. The clips of the moment went viral.

"All this chaos happened because of you," the actor appeared to tell the security personnel. Many users have praised the actor for standing up for his fans.



In the other viral clips, a festive atmosphere can be seen outside the actor’s home. Fans could be heard chanting his name while police and security officials attempted to manage the crowd.

Jr NTR's first look in Dragon

Additionally, his fans have also been treated to another surprise, as the makers officially unveiled the title of the much-anticipated film, Dragon, along with a high-octane teaser.

The project is directed by Prashanth Neel, and the midnight glimpse showcases Jr NTR in a rugged action avatar. Set in a violent world revolving around the opium trade, the film is expected to be packed with gunfights and explosions.