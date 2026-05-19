/Kamal Haasan skips charter jet, flies economy for Kalki 2 shoot; sparks mixed reactions

Actor Kamal Haasan has once again sparked a conversation online in the film industry and this time for opting for a cheaper mode of travel while heading for the shoot of Kalki 2. He was recently captured traveling on a commercial economy flight instead of using a private charter. Many believe this step is linked to his recent appeal for responsible filmmaking and reduced production expenses.
Kamal Haasan travels on a commercial economy flight
Photos of the actor seated inside the aircraft quickly circulated online, sparking a buzz on social media. The makers of the upcoming sequel, Vyjayanthi Movies, also applauded Haasan for his gesture, saying, "Mr. @ikamalhaasan choosing to let go of private charters and luxury travel to take an economy flight and head straight to the shoot sets, at a time when the industry is navigating tough realities, this says everything about the legend he is. A first step towards greater things to happen in cinema." "What's so great about this?," shared a netizen.
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Kamal Hassan's open note on economic challenges
This update comes shortly after the actor issued an open note urging the Indian film fraternity to rethink unnecessary spending. "The burden cannot fall on those who labour the hardest. The correction we need is elsewhere: in avoidable waste, poor planning, inflated entourage culture, unnecessary foreign travel, production delays, and the growing disconnect between spending and purpose," he wrote.
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Internet reacts
While many praised the gesture of the actor for choosing a simple mode of transport, others call it "not a big achievement." One user said, "Not the first step. Superstar Rajinikanth frequently makes headlines for his humility by choosing to travel in economy class on commercial flights, much to the surprise and delight of his co-passengers." While another added, "Nothing to glorify about common people have been doing it for a long time." "He is saving his own money now if so down to earth he should have done long time before," said one X user. "Good. Appreciate it. But Rajinikant always do this. A simplicity not by compulsion rather with lifestyle," wrote another.
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About Kalki 2
Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The sequel is currently under production, and Haasan is expected to reprise his role as Supreme Yaskin.
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Haasan is also set to collaborate with Rajinikanth and filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar.