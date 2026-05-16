/Kamal Haasan pens open letter on rising industry-wide costs amid crises in West Asia, receives support from a production house

Kamal Haasan, cinema superstar and politician, has shared a letter appealing to the Indian film industry to cut unnecessary production spending amid the West Asia conflict. Haasan’s letter comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to help conserve petrol, diesel, and foreign exchange reserves amid the tough situation, as global supply chains have been severely hit by crises in the Middle East.

Addressing the film industry, Haasan shared a detailed note with the caption, "My Appeal." The actor has been quite active on social media and in current politics, and time and again shares his views on the country and people’s matters.

What Kamal Haasan shared in his appeal to the nation

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Late Friday night, the superstar shared a long note dedicated to the Indian film industry on his social media handles. He said the crisis in West Asia is deepening, and this comes at a time when Indian film budgets are already escalating while market recoveries remain uneven.

''For the Indian film industry, this comes at a time when budgets are already escalating, and market recoveries remain uneven. Rising costs will not affect film production alone. Consumer spending patterns for entertainment may also change in the months ahead due to inflationary pressures,” he shared.

Read his full statement below:

Over the extravagant expenses on foreign trips and entourage culture and production delays, Haasan suggested,''" The correction we need is elsewhere: in avoidable waste, poor planning, inflated entourage culture, unnecessary foreign travel, production delays and the growing disconnect between spending and purpose. Why must every love story bloom only in Paris, and every honeymoon end in Switzerland?" Haasan wrote.

The actor also called the moment the right time for an industry-wide conversation between producers, actors, unions, studios exhibitors, OTT platforms, financiers, and others to discuss the economic challenges.

Kamal Haasan’s suggestions welcomed by producers

As the country and the world continue to suffer amid the crisis, Kamal Haasan’s appeal has been welcomed by producers. Vyjayanthi Movies, one of the biggest production houses in Indian cinema and the banner behind Kalki 2898 AD, appreciated the veteran actor speaking about responsible measures.

Reposting the actor's post on X, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote,''Incredible man. Incredible words.At a crucial time for the cinema industry, Mr. @ikamalhaasan is among the first to step forward and speak about responsible measures to control costs and protect the future of cinema. Truly appreciate it, sir. ‘’