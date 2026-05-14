/Delhi announces mandatory 2-day WFH, suspend all non-essential foreign travel for government employees

The Delhi Government on Thursday, May 14, officially implemented a mandatory 2-day work from home (WFH) for State Government Officials, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity appeal amid the war in West Asia and the crude import crash. The government also said that 50 per cent of official meetings will now be held online to cut travel and fuel use.

“At the government level, two days will be work from home every week,” said the Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta. “The private sector will be advised to give work from home. The Labour Dept will monitor this. They should give work from home,” she added.

Key measures announced by the Delhi Government

All Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees must work remotely two days every week. The labour department will also issue similar guidelines for the private sector companies to adopt partial remote work. A minimum of 50 per cent of official government meetings must shift online to cut commuting travel. The MCD will also change office timings to help reduce traffic congestion during peak hours and save fuel. The government will observe a ‘Metro Day’ and encourage citizens to follow a 'No Car Day' once a week. The petrol limit for officers has been reduced by 20 per cent, lowering the monthly cap from 200 litres, and no new vehicles will be purchased for the next six months. The government will also introduce 58 special buses that will operate across 29 government colonies to encourage public transport use. Ministers and officials must downsize vehicle convoys and suspend all non-essential foreign travel.