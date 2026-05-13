/Kerala CM suspense deepens as posters warn Rahul Gandhi over KC Venugopal pick

Tensions over the Kerala CM announcement has sparked as posters were seen near Wayanad district Congress office warning Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra if KC Venugopal was selected as the Chief Minister of the State. Almost after 10 days of the results, three camps have emerged in Kerala, KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala. The State Congress Chief Sunny Joseph on Wednesday said that the party has almost finalised who would be the Chief Minister. Supporters of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and VD Satheesan have gathered in their respective residences as the final word is likely to come today.

“Mr Rahul and Priyanka, forget Wayanad. You won’t win again from here,” read one poster, while another read: “Mr Rahul, KC might be your bag bearer, but the people of Kerala will never forgive you.” KC Vengupopal has emerged as the favourite among the three. Joseph said that the final word is coming from New Delhi. “RG (Rahul Gandhi) and PG (Priyanka Gandhi), this is not a warning. Kerala will never forgive you for this blunder,” read another such poster. The poster also reminded Rahul Gandhi of his defeat in the Gandhi family bastion in Amethi and warned that Waynad could turn into ”next Amethi".

"We expect the Chief Minister's name to be announced today. It is understood that all discussions have been completed. We are waiting for the announcement today. Sonia Gandhi was in the hospital, so there could be a slight delay because of that. The Chief Minister's name will be announced from Delhi," said State Congress Chief Sunny Joseph.

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Why has the decision become difficult?

Among the three running for the race, KC Venugopal has secured a majority of the 43 out of the 63 MLAs. He is also a sitting MLA of the Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha and an important national strategist. He has a strong connection to the centre, but selecting him triggers two by-elections, one for the vacant MP seat and another for his election to the Kerala Legislative Assembly. On the other hand, VD Satheesan is the leader of the Congress Legislative party, and UDF ally IUML’s (Indian Union Muslim League) backing Satheesan. If the deadlock between the two triggers deep faction, then the third option is Ramesh Chennithala, who has strong ground support and organisational connections.