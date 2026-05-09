/Goa records India’s highest rape rate, majority of survivors are minors

Goa, one of the famous coastal states of India, known for its multiculturalism, unique coastline and colonial charm, is harbouring a disturbing reality in numbers. According to the NCRB data for the 2022–2024 period, the state recorded the highest rape rate in India and 61 per cent against minors. While the state recorded crimes committed by foreigners are six times higher than crimes committed against them.

Goa has India’s highest rape rate

The State recorded the highest rape rate among all Indian States, i.e., 13.3 cases per lakh population, more than three times the national average of 4.3. More disturbing still, nearly two-thirds of the survivors were children. Among the 106 survivors in the 105 registered 61 per cent of the cases are against minors. The state's minor rape rate is at 8.1 per lakh population, the highest in the country. While the conviction rate is dismal at 9.1 per cent, meaning every 9 out of 10 cases are pending. As of 2024, 1,682 cases from previous years remained pending trial, with 237 fresh cases added to the queue.

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Crimes by foreigners

Goa police registered 251 cases involving foreigners. Of these, 206 were committed by them, while in the remaining 45 cases, they were the victims. In 2024 alone, crimes committed by foreigners rose by 27 per cent, while crimes against them saw a marginal decline. The nature of crime is, however, largely driven by regulatory and administrative violations instead of violent crimes. A substantial portion involves visa overstays, passport issues, and registration non-compliance. Foreigners also have been booked or arrested across the country, including attempts to murder, rape, rioting, assault on public servants, cheating, offences under the Foreigners Act, immoral trafficking, possession and peddling of narcotics, and theft. These foreign nationals belong to countries like Nigeria, Russia, Nepal, Tanzania, Bulgaria, Portugal, Uganda, Bangladesh, Liberia, Kenya, and the Ivory Coast.