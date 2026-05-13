/Indian government imposes new bullion tariffs as India battles rising import bills

Unfortunately, India is the only country to impose bullion tariffs for a financial shield. China, the world's other massive gold consumer, has kept its existing import structures intact. It imposes standard customs duties on precious metals and jewellery imports depending on the item type and country of origin. Turkey, despite having serious currency weakness, has not imposed any bullion tariffs. While the US implemented broad, sweeping baseline tariffs on general goods imported from multiple countries, it did not create an isolated or specific tariff targeting precious metal bullion imports. India is alone in this because it imports the majority of its gold from outside. Now, as the rupee slides, import bills increase as well and raise the Current Account Deficit. The Indian Government wants to save foreign exchange resources, which should be prioritised for essential imports such as crude oil, fertilisers, and industrial raw materials.