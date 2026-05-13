/Kamal Haasan praises CM Vijay’s move to shut down liquor shops: ‘It is a matter of pride ’

The Tamil film industry has been rallying behind Vijay ever since he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the CM on Sunday, ending days of speculation on whether he and his party would form the government in Tamil Nadu. Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has now publicly shown his support for Vijay and lauded his move to shut down liquor shops in the state.

What Kamal Haasan said about Vijay

On May 13, Kamal was spotted at the Chennai airport, where he spoke to some reporters. On being asked if he had any advice to share for fellow actor Vijay who has now joined politics, the veteran star said, “My congratulations to the new government of Tamil Nadu. The closure of 717 liquor shops is a welcome move. It has been discussed for a long time and has now been implemented. It is appreciable."

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‘We should not just see Vijay as a film star’

Kamal Haasan added, “We should not just see Vijay as a film star. He has other responsibilities as well. Anyone can come to politics from any field. It is a matter of pride that Vijay has come to power from our industry.”

A day earlier, Kamal had shown support for Vijay’s first major policy move after taking the oath as CM. He ordered the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across the state.

Appreciating the move, Kamal Haasan wrote, “Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has taken this action immediately upon assuming office. Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations.”

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He had also congratulated Vijay after he was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. “May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations,” he wrote.

About Vijay's landmark win

Vijay’s win at the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 is being seen as historic. His party TVK, registered a landslide victory in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades.