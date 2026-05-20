/Dragon first look unveiled: Jr NTR appears in rugged, blood-soaked avatar

The wait is over! The much-awaited first glimpse of Jr NTR's Dragon has been unveiled on the special occasion of the actor's birthday. Starting the day with a blood-soaked and rugged look of NTR, the teaser promised to show one of the most thrilling, never-before-seen looks of the actor.

Dragon is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films on the horizon, uniting two of the industry's biggest forces, NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who has crafted the world of KGF. Dragon is set to hit the theatres on June 11, 2027.

Dragon first look unveiled: Watch the teaser

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Marking the birthday of RRR star, the makers shared the first teaser of the movie, which is going to be a grand cinematic spectacle.

The clip introduces all the key characters played by Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, and other actors, then goes on to describe what the world of Dragon will be like. The narration begins before British rule, moves to the period after they left, and then to the start of the opium wars. At the centre of the story is an organisation called the Afghan Trading Company, which connects everyone. Rukmini Vasanth, who plays a pivotal role, narrates the story of the Dragon.

Directed by Neel, the world of Dragon looks very similar to his films, such as KGF and Salaar. With its brown and grey tones, the teaser introduces NTR as Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company, who shows no remorse after pulling the trigger. With a visibly lean and chiselled physique, NTR looks truly amazing as his rage-filled character.

Looking at the teaser, the movie has been made on a massive scale with a cast comprising, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev and Benedict Paul Garrett, alongside NTR and Rukmini Vasanth.