/NTRNeel: Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel film’s first glimpse to release on THIS date

NTRNeel stands as one of the most anticipated films on the horizon, and the countdown for its much-awaited first glimpse has officially begun. Bringing together Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the project is touted as a grand cinematic spectacle, and now fans finally have a release time locked in for the film’s first major reveal.

NTR Neel's first glimpse release date

The makers confirmed that the first glimpse of NTRNeel will arrive on May 19 at 11:52 PM, just minutes before NTR’s birthday begins on May 20.

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The announcement was shared on social media with a caption that read, "20.5937° N, 78.9629° E A nationwide destruction protocol begins. T-MINUS 08. May 19 • 23:52 IST. #NTRNeel First Glimpse strikes in selected theatres & digitally."

The coordinates mentioned in the post have sparked a buzz on the internet, and fans are excited to find out whether the location could hold significance in the film’s storyline or teaser reveal.

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Internet reacts

The film has already generated tremendous buzz since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting every update. With two such powerhouse names coming together, NTRNeel is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films, and audiences can’t wait to see what this mega collaboration delivers on the big screen.

Expressing his excitement, one X user wrote, "His arrival is locked. From here on, the protocol begins." While another said, "Storm alert across movie circles." "Coordinates 20.5937° N, 78.9629° E almost exactly point to the geographic center of India. It is near Nagpur region, in the state of Maharashtra — often considered the “center point” of India. A famous landmark there is the Zero Mile Stone in Nagpur, which the British used as a reference point for measuring distances across India," wrote another fan.

About NTRNeel

As per reports, the glimpse is also expected to play in select theatres, and the teaser will have a long runtime of 4 minutes and 35 seconds. While the project’s official title is still under wraps, it is said that the film could be called Dragon.