/Karuppu box office day 3: Suriya-Trisha action drama zooms past Rs 100 crore worldwide

The Tamil-action drama Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, was released on May 15 globally. The film has been a massive box office success, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within three days of its release in theatres. Let's delve in to know how much it earned on the third day at the box office.

Karuppu box office report day 3

As per the report of Sacnilk, Karuppu has collected a net of Rs 28.35 crore across 6,843 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 78.75 crore and total India net collections to Rs 68 crore. On the third day, the Tamil version of the film collected Rs 24.20 crore, and the Telugu version collected Rs 4.15 crore.

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Overseas, the film collected Rs 13 crore on day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 42 crore. The worldwide gross collection is Rs 120.75 crore.

All about Karuppu controversy

The Tamil film is facing significant controversy surrounding its release, including financial disputes, unauthorised screenings and public backlash. Scheduled morning and afternoon shows for the film’s release were abruptly cancelled in Tamil Nadu. Reports revealed that local distributors urged theatres to halt screenings due to unsettled, massive financial losses linked to the production house's (Dream Warrior Pictures) previous film, Japan.

Writer and director RJ Balaji was forced to post an emotional video on social media apologizing to fans who had travelled to see the morning shows. The film managed to secure an evening release after a day of uncertainty.