/Karuppu box office day 1: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer registers a strong opening

Tamil action-drama Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, was released in cinemas on May 15 after being delayed for one day due to last-minute financial hurdles. Helmed by RJ Balaji, it tells the story of a corrupt courtier and common man. Let's delve in to know how much it earned on the first day at the box office.

Karuppu box office day one

As per the report of Sacnilk, Karuppu collected a net of Rs 15.50 crore across 4891 shows, and the gross collection is Rs 17.93 crore and the total collection is Rs 15.50 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 4 crore in gross collections, with its total worldwide collection at Rs 21.93 crore.

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On the first day, the Tamil version of Karuppu earned Rs 13.10 crore across 3448 shows, and the Telugu version of the action drama collected Rs 2.40 crore across 1443 shows.

Karuppu: One delay cause, plot and more

Karuppu faced a release-day delay due to financial disputes involving the producers. The film's morning shows, despite being approved by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for special shows at 9 am, were cancelled. The early morning and afternoon screenings on May 14 were cancelled due to unresolved financial settlements and dues allegedly owed by the production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, to previous financiers and distributors.

After intense negotiations and Suriya stepping in to help sort out the financial hurdles, clearances were granted for the secure digital keys to be released. The film's makers then officially announced the worldwide theatrical release. Affected fans who missed out on the initial cancelled shows are entitled to refunds from their respective booking platforms or box office counters.

Unauthorised early screenings of the film surfaced in a few cities prior to the official release, prompting the production house to issue firm anti-piracy legal notices to protect the film's theatrical and digital rights.