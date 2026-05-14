/Karuppu director RJ Balaji breaks down over delay in release of Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer, gives update

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's much-awaited film Karuppu has been grabbing headlines ever since the release day faced the sudden cancellation of morning shows across Tamil Nadu, despite receiving special approval from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for 9 am screenings. The director of the Tamil action drama, RJ Balaji, has broken his silence and has given an update about it.

RJ Balaji addressed netizens over delay of Karuppu's release

Taking to his Instagram handle, RJ Balaji shared a video in his latest post. Seated inside the car and

Add WION as a Preferred Source

spoke in Tamil (loosely translated in English), "I am giving you another update from my car. I hope it’s the last one. I am really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn’t have happened. You must have travelled from long distances to reach the theatres in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and other states to watch the film at 9 am. It shouldn’t have happened, and I am sorry for that."

Breaking down, he said, “People watch movies to forget the worries in their lives.” I am really sorry to all those who were stressed after learning that they couldn’t watch the film. I didn't expect this either. I manifested that Karuppu would release on May 14 and would become a blockbuster. I am very hopeful. I am tearing up, that’s my pain. Everyone is working towards releasing the film this evening at 6 pm."

Dulquer Salmaan extended support and wrote in the comment section, "All will be good, brother!! with you always !" Fans too showed their support, and one user wrote, "No worries na it will happen we are all with you." Another user wrote, "Stay strong."

All about Karuppu's delayed release

Despite receiving special approval from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for 9:00 AM screenings, multiple theatres abruptly cancelled or paused advance bookings for early shows just hours before they were to begin.

Producer S.R. Prabhu confirmed the 9:00 AM show cancellations were due to "unavoidable reasons", which industry insiders have attributed to last-minute technical ticketing errors and pending financial settlements. The production team announced that affected patrons will receive online refunds within 4-5 business days, while physical ticket holders can claim theirs at the respective theatre counters.