Karuppu teaser drops, watch Suriya’s violent alter ego in action

The first teaser for Karuppu, starring Suriya, is finally here, and it promises a dark and gritty action thriller. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film sees the actor in two strikingly different avatars, one as lawyer Saravanan, dressed in white, and the other as the violent, machete-wielding Karuppu clad in black. Whether these personas are part of a double role or the same character remains unclear, but the tone is intense and gripping. Karuppu is Suriya’s 45th film, with the title and first-look poster unveiled back in June.

RJ Balaji teams up with Suriya for the first time

This marks RJ Balaji’s third directorial outing and his first collaboration with Suriya. The film also sees Suriya reuniting with actress Trisha nearly 20 years after their last on-screen pairing in the 2005 film Aaru. Karuppu is their fifth collaboration, although Trisha is mostly absent from the teaser, save for a brief glimpse of her hands.

Suriya looks to bounce back at the box office

Suriya is hoping to reverse his recent box office slump, following underwhelming performances from his previous films, the fantasy action epic Kanguva and the crime thriller Retro. With its intense tone and compelling premise, Karuppu could be his comeback.

Meet the star-studded cast and crew of Karupuu

The project was officially announced in October 2024, with filming beginning the following month in Tamil Nadu. It is produced by S. R. Prabhu and S. R. Prakash Babu under Dream Warrior Pictures, marking their second collaboration with Suriya after 2019’s NGK. The film features cinematography by G. K. Vishnu, editing by R. Kalaivanan, and music by Sai Abhyankkar. The supporting cast includes Sshivada, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy.

While Karuppu does not yet have a confirmed release date, it is expected to hit cinemas in the latter half of 2025.

