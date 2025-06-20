Suriya 45 is now Karuppu: Suriya and Trisha reunite after 20 years in RJ Balaji’s film, first look poster out



The official title of Suriya 45 is out. The movie will be called Karuppu and will reunite Suriya and Trisha Krishnan after 20 years. The duo was last paired together in the 2005 action thriller Aaru. Karuppu marks their fifth collaboration. The title of the movie, along with a first-look poster, was released online in honour of director RJ Balaji’s birthday. Karuppu marks the first collaboration between Balaji and Suriya. In the poster, we see a silhouette of Suriya holding a machete, teasing that the movie will be action-heavy.

First look poster unveiled on RJ Balaji’s Birthday



Taking to X, the producers of the film shared the title and poster with the caption, “With pride and excitement, we present the title of #Suriya45: 'KARUPPU'. A name that embodies the soul of our story, shaped by heart, spirit, and purpose. #கருப்பு #Karuppu. Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our director @RJ_Balaji.”

The cast and crew of Karuppu

Karuppu will be RJ Balaji’s third film. The project was officially announced in October 2024, and filming began in November 2024 in Tamil Nadu. The film is produced by S. R. Prabhu and S. R. Prakash Babu's Dream Warrior Pictures, marking their second collaboration with Suriya after 2019's NGK.

The cinematography of the film was helmed by G. K. Vishnu, edited by R. Kalaivanan, and the music was composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The supporting cast of the film includes Sshivada, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy.

A lot is riding on Karrupu

Suriya has had a rough go at the box office recently, with his last two projects, the fantasy action film Kanguva and the crime thriller Retro, underperforming at the box office. Hopefully, Karuppu can turn things around. The film does not have an official release date but is expected to be released in the latter half of 2025.