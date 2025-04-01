Popular Tamil actresses Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Ramya Krishnan gathered under the same roof recently as actress Jyotika and her husband actor Suriya organised a get-together on Sunday. The stars shared warm and happy photos of the meet-up on social media, much to the delight of the fans.



Trisha took to her Instagram story to share photos from this get-together. In the photos, she can be seen striking a pose with Jyotika and Ramya Krishnan in some photo,s while another has Suriya taking a selfie with the ladies.



From the looks of it, Jyotika had hosted the brunch at her home that she shares with husband, Suriya. The actor couple who have ruled the Tamil box office for years have now shifted base to Mumbai where Jyotika is doing more Bollywood projects.

In one of the photos shared by Jyotika, she was seen dressed in a blue pantsuit while Trisha was in a white dress, posing along with Ramya. “We are strongest when we cheer each other.” She also shared a then-and-now photo of her and Jyotika and wrote, “Thank you, God for ageing.”





Jyotika was last seen in Netflix's web series Dabba Cartel. Created by Shibani Dandekar, the series also features Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand.

Meanwhile, Suriya is working on his upcoming film Suriya 45, directed by RJ Balaji.

