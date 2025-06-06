Suriya-Vetrimaaran's ambitious project Vaadivaasal shelved?

Suriya's highly anticipated project Vaadivasal might not be able to see the light of the day. After several reports of delays and postponements, there are rumors that the film might be shelved.

Has Suriya's ambitious film been shelved? fans react

Several reports have come up that Suriya has called it quits after Vetrimaaran couldn't finish the bound script. The film was supposed to go on floors in the second half of this year and would be released in cinemas next year during Pongal.

But, given the circumstances, the project is rumored to be shelved, which has garnered strong reactions from fans. One user wrote, "You're wrong bro...Vaadivasal needs Suriya na...History will be made". Another user wrote, "Vaadivasal is worth it bro". "Films like Vaadivassal can only make Suriya Nina's Market huge ..look at retro Vaadivassal and Rolex", wrote the third user.

All about Vaadivasal

Vaadivasal tells the story about Picchi and Marudan, who take part in the annual bull-taming contest at the Chellaiyi festival at Periyapatti, hoping to subdue a ferocious Kaari bull that had defeated Picchi's father.

Helmed by Vetrimaaran, the film is written by Cs Chellapa, Kalaippuli S Thanu, and Vetrimaaran. It stars Suriya, Andrea Jeremiah, and Ameer Sultan among others. The music is composed by G V Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Velraj, editing by Ramar, and art director by Jacki.

What's next for Suriya?

Suriya has several projects in the line up including Suriya 45 and another project Suriya 46 with director Venky Atluri. The second film will begin its pre-production work. Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju will be playing the female lead in the film, which will also have National Award winner G V Prakash.

Suriya was last seen in Retro, which was released in cinemas on May 1. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it also features Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Vidhu, Shriya Saran, and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam among others. The film garnered positive reviews from critics and audience.