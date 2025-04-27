While out for promotions of his upcoming film Retro, actor Suriya revealed what’s keeping him busy these days. With his hands full of interesting projects, Suriya revealed that he signed up next with Venky Atluri and Naga Vamsi.

Suriya to work on a Tamil film next

In Hyderabad, he addressed an eager crowd and called his next Tamil film “a beautiful association” with “beautiful talent”. He also spoke about his latest upcoming release Retro and Nani’s HIT: The Third Case which will clash at the box office with same-day release on May 1.

Actor Vijay Devarakonda was also part of the event.

Confirming his film with Venky, Suriya said, "I have to announce this today. I had to start with Allu Arvind garu, the whole journey started with him. With his blessings, you have been waiting for this announcement, we are associating with Sithara Entertainments, Vamsi and my dear brother Venky here (shook hands with the duo)."

"This will be my next. As you’ve all been asking after a long time, with beautiful association and beautiful talent here. We will be doing my next Tamil film with Venky, and I will be spending a lot of time here in beautiful Hyderabad. From May onwards, we start our next. We need all your love, we need all your blessings. This will be a beautiful journey," he added.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Venky shared a video of Suriya talking about the film. He wrote, "Absolutely privileged and very excited to collaborate with the phenomenal @actorsuriya sir for his next, #Suriya46. Looking forward to sharing this unique journey with you all soon! Produced by my dearest @nagavamsi19 garu! @sitharaentertainments."

About Suriya's Retro

Meanwhile, Suriya’s Retro stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. Shriya Saran is also set to make a special cameo. Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and marks his first collaboration with Suriya.