/Is Trisha Krishnan quitting films? Actress addresses retirement rumours amid Vijay link-up

Trisha Krishnan has recently been making headlines after rumours surfaced that the actress is stepping away from films. The speculation about her personal life stems from filmmaker and YouTuber Chithra Lakshmanan, who claimed that several producers had hinted that Trisha might be planning to quit cinema. This rumour comes amid the buzz around her alleged link-up with Vijay.

Is Trisha quitting films?

As soon as Lakshmanan's claims gained traction, reports suggesting her retirement quickly went viral, especially as the actress had not announced any projects in recent weeks. Adding fuel to the conversation were her recent public appearances with Vijay during a wedding ceremony in Chennai.

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While the actor duo has not addressed the buzz publicly, their presence at the event has further fueled the ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Trisha reacts



Taking to her Instagram Stories, Trisha reacted to the retirement rumour with sarcasm. "Apparently I've quit films. Married a rich businessman and I'm raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today's fiction quota?," she wrote.

Trisha addresses retirement rumours Photograph: (Instagram)

Trisha and Vijay link up

Trisha and Vijay have been in the spotlight in recent months due to dating rumours. According to reports, the actor duo has been spending time together amid alleged issues between Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Neither the actress nor Vijay has commented on the link-up. However, Trisha had recently shared a cryptic post about love on social media. It read, "Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love."

Trisha's work front

On her work front, Trisha is all set to appear in her next release, Karuppu, alongside Suriya. The fantasy action film, directed by RJ Balaji, follows a divine force possessing a lawyer to fight social injustice. Karuppu is slated to hit theatres on May 14, 2026.