/Why were Karuppu’s 9 AM shows cancelled despite CM Vijay’s permission? Here’s what we know

Despite getting clearance from new Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Suriya and Trisha starrer Karuppu’s 9 am shows were cancelled across the state on Thursday. The update came late on Wednesday night from producer SR Prabhu, co-owner of Dream Pictures.

On Twitter, the producer wrote, “Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

Karuppu morning shows cancelled

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fans have been wondering ever since then about the reason behind the cancellation of shows despite CM Vijay clearing it.

Now, Vishnu Kamal, the distributor of the film, has revealed the reason behind it and wrote, "Due to financial issues from the producers' side, the 9:00 AM (Screen 1) and 9:30 AM (Screen 2) shows of #Karuppu have been cancelled. Refunds for all bookings were initiated at midnight itself and will be processed shortly."

They added, "We are currently awaiting clarity regarding the 12:00 PM and 12:45 PM noon shows. Let's hope for the best."

Soon after, they shared another update mentioning that the noon and matinee shows will be cancelled and refunds will be initiated shortly.

The post read, "Just received a call from the distributor side @SakthiFilmFctry informing us that #Karuppu release is now expected only from this evening. Hence, the noon & matinee shows will be cancelled, and refunds will be initiated shortly."

It added, "This is truly heartbreaking for everyone who had been eagerly waiting to watch the film today. We completely understand the disappointment and share the same sadness with you all. Hoping things get sorted soon, and the wait ends on a positive note.”

Soon after, Broadway Cinemas, a theatre chain in Coimbatore, posted, "Dear Patrons, Today's Noon shows of #Karuppu have been cancelled too. Refunds have been initiated. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

The background

The cancellation of Karuppu shows comes just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay reportedly granted "special permission" for the film's 9 am screenings. However, fans had been raising concerns online for the last two days that they have been unable to book morning shows.

As confusion continued to grow, director RJ Balaji also addressed fans on X. "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him," he wrote.

In another video, Balaji appeared emotional and stated that the first show of the film would be screened at 6 pm.

The film has already reportedly collected Rs 7.2 crore through advance bookings for Day 1.

Karuppu’s release delay

Karuppu had witnessed multiple delays in the last one year. The film was originally planned for a Diwali 2025 release, however, it was postponed due to pending post-production work. The makers later announced that the film would be released only after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Special permission for morning shows

The anticipation for the Suriya and Trisha starrer has been high. In Tamil Nadu, special permission is needed to screen early morning shows. The move came after the 2023 when Thunivu-Varisu box office clash led to a stampede and law and order issues. The clash also resulted in a fan’s death. Since that incident, the state government has tightened regulations on early morning and late-night shows of big productions.Only a handful of films, including Leo and Kanguva, have previously received permission for 9 am shows in the state.

Vijay-Trisha relationship