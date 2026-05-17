/Karuppu box office day 2: Suriya-Trisha's action drama crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Karuppu, the Tamil action-drama starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is being praised and is also seeing growth in collection at the box office on the second day itself. Despite facing one delay in its release, the film has managed to registers good numbers at the box office.

How much did Karuppu earn on day 2?

As per the report of Sacnilk, Karuppu has collected Rs 23.40 crore across 6,288 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 45.04 crore and total India net collections to Rs 38.90 crore so far.

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Reportedly, overseas, the film collected Rs 10.00 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 21.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 66.04 crore.

All about Karuppu

Karuppu is a massive, highly discussed 2026 Tamil-language action drama film starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film centres on a sharp rural lawyer who becomes the vessel for divine justice to fight against a corrupt legal mafia.

Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film blends high-stakes courtroom drama with regional mythology. It was released on May 15. It faced several major hurdles on its release day. The controversy included last-minute show cancellations, severe financial disputes, unauthorized North Indian screenings, and leaked footage.