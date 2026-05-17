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Karuppu box office day 2: Suriya-Trisha's action drama crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 17, 2026, 08:56 IST | Updated: May 17, 2026, 08:56 IST
Karuppu box office day 2: Suriya-Trisha's action drama crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Trisha Krishnan and Suriya in Karuppu Photograph: (Instagram)

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Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has seen a massive spike in collection at the box office on the second day. Read to know the overall collection in India.

Karuppu, the Tamil action-drama starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is being praised and is also seeing growth in collection at the box office on the second day itself. Despite facing one delay in its release, the film has managed to registers good numbers at the box office.

How much did Karuppu earn on day 2?

As per the report of Sacnilk, Karuppu has collected Rs 23.40 crore across 6,288 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 45.04 crore and total India net collections to Rs 38.90 crore so far.

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Reportedly, overseas, the film collected Rs 10.00 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 21.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 66.04 crore.

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All about Karuppu

Karuppu is a massive, highly discussed 2026 Tamil-language action drama film starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film centres on a sharp rural lawyer who becomes the vessel for divine justice to fight against a corrupt legal mafia.

Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film blends high-stakes courtroom drama with regional mythology. It was released on May 15. It faced several major hurdles on its release day. The controversy included last-minute show cancellations, severe financial disputes, unauthorized North Indian screenings, and leaked footage.

Director RJ Balaji broke down in tears in front of a live audience and released an emotional video apologising to fans who had waited in theatres for the early morning shows. A few days prior, Balaji also faced social media backlash after a promotional event where he stated that Karuppu was "not made for people on social media" who dissect films but for those who just come to theatres to celebrate. He later clarified that he did not mean to belittle reviewers and only wanted audiences to watch the film with an open mind.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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