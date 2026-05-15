/Karuppu: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer premieres after one day delay, team issues statement

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film Karuppu became the talk of the internet after it faced unexpected release-day cancellations on May 14 due to last-minute financial hurdles. The Tamil action drama has finally premiered in cinemas. The team of the film has now issued a statement and apologised for the one day of delay of the film.

Karuppu makers issues statement post release of film

After facing cancellation at last minute despite receiving special approval from Tamil Nadu Chief

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Minister Vijay for 9 am shows, Karuppu was cancelled. However, after one day, the producers have confirmed that the issue was resolved with actor Suriya personally stepping in to settle financier dues and the successfully premiered today, ie on May 15.

Taking to the X handle, Dream Warrior Pictures shared a lengthy statement apologising for the delay. The statement read, 'There are some journeys that test not just time but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu, who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays—we owe you an apology and, more importantly, our deepest gratitude."

“We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say the following: #Karuppu is releasing worldwide! This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore — it belongs to everyone of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!”, the statement ended.

Soon fans took to the comment section and expressed happiness, and one user wrote, "((((((Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: #Karuppu is releasing worldwide!)))))" Another user wrote, "Stay strong. Karuppa will always be with you. To all other fans, let's stay united. This is not the time for us to fight. We are all known for our loyalty and never-ending support for our Suriya anna. Let's give all the support and love to them. Win big #KaruppuFromMay15."

All about Karuppu

A Tamil action drama, Karuppu follows the story of a man/lawyer who becomes possessed by the folk deity Karuppasamy to destroy corruption and fight for justice for the marginalised. Directed by RJ Balaji, it stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam and Swasika.

Originally scheduled to release on May 14, 2026, the film faced sudden, last-minute cancellations of morning shows across Tamil Nadu due to outstanding financial dues. The release-day chaos was quickly resolved when Suriya reportedly stepped in and took personal responsibility to clear the producers' pending financier settlements.