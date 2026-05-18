/RJ Mahvash breaks silence on dating, fallout rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal: 'No such big deal'

Yuzvendra Chahal and content creator RJ Mahvash have been making headlines since last year due to their alleged dating rumours, and the two are once again at the centre of online attention after netizens spotted that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this year. Now, Mahvash has finally reacted to the speculation and clarified that the incident was nothing more than a temporary disagreement between friends.

Mahvash reacts to rumours around Chahal

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Mahvash dismissed the widespread chatter surrounding their social media activity and said, "People have a habit of making a fuss over small things."

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According to her, the unfollowing episode was never serious enough to be interpreted as a fallout. "It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument, and they followed and unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there. In fact, when you are comfortable talk absolute nonsense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best and my best wishes will always be with him. There's no such big deal in it," she added.

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Did Mahvash date Chahal?

Rumours surrounding Mahvash and Chahal had been circulating for months, especially after the two were spotted together on several occasions amid Chahal’s separation from choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma.

However, Mahvash firmly denied any dating rumours, saying, "No, that was never the case. I have been a great friend to him. At that time (during Chahal's separation phase), he needed a good friend. So we were all just focusing on him to get done with his IPL season. I stood with him as a support system. Henceforth, we'll always meet the way we met earlier. I will fearlessly stand by him."

Earlier, Chahal himself had addressed similar rumours during an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast. He clarified that there was no relationship between them and how the trolling affected Mahvash.