/New OTT releases this week (May 18-24, 2026): System, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Desi Bling- 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this week bring a mixed bag of fresh content across various streaming platforms. From gripping crime thrillers and light-hearted comedies to courtroom dramas, streaming services are expanding their catalogue with a wide range of genres. Here, take a look at the curated list.
The third week of May has begun, and OTT platforms are serving up a platter of new content across a wide range of genres. From Sonakshi Sinha’s System to Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, these new releases are definitely going to keep your upcoming week sorted with binge-worthy content.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 20, 2026
The upcoming reality series chronicles the glamorous and elite Indian expats in Dubai. Featuring some household faces like Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash and many more, the show features high-society drama, lavish parties, and personal dynamics.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 20, 2026
In the much-awaited action thriller, Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) reunites with CIA operatives to navigate betrayal from an enemy who knows their moves and faces a past once thought settled.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 21, 2026
The narrative centres on Sam (Alfred Molina), a widower who moves into an idyllic retirement community in New Mexico. When he encounters a monstrous presence on the property, he teams up with a misfit crew to uncover a terrifying hidden threat.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: May 22, 2026
It is a Malayalam romantic comedy, which follows Amrutharaj alias Ammu (Sharafudheen), an eligible bachelor from a traditional, all-male household in Adoor. He struggles to find a wife due to local superstitions.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the gripping courtroom thriller focuses on Neha Rajvansh (Sonakshi Sinha), an ambitious, privileged public prosecutor. To secure a partnership in her father's firm, she is challenged to win 10 consecutive cases.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: May 22, 2026
This is a crime-revenge thriller that follows Bablu Mahto (Anshumaan Pushkar), who is forced to step into his father's shoes as a performer after his death. This unforeseen situation transforms his life, as he plans vengeance against the powerful Singh family.