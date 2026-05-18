/Vishal calls Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's decision 'disheartening' for allocating Film Technology and Cinematograph Portfolio to Minister Rajmohan

Tamil Nadu actor, film producer and director Vishal predominantly works in Tamil cinema. He is best known for starring in high-octane action films, including Sandakozhi, Thimiru and Mark Antony, and has publicly called out Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay for allocating the Film Technology and Cinematograph portfolio to Minister Rajmohan.

Why is Vishal against the decision of Vijay allocating Film Technology and cinematograph portfolio to Minister Rajmohan. ?

Vishal publicly criticised CM Vijay for appointing Rajmohan as the minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph. Citing the minister's alleged inexperience, Vishal urged Vijay to directly step in and address long-standing film industry demands: implementing a government ticketing window, abolishing the local body tax, and increasing subsidies for small films.

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Taking to his X profile, Vijay shared his opinion and wrote a long note, citing some requirements. He wrote, “Happy to see #CMJosephVijay allocating ministries to respective elected MLAs, but it's disheartening to see honourable minister #Rajmohan in charge as minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph Act. How would I or we as a body or as an association render our requests or grievances of our film industry which is actually bleeding and has so many reforms to be made, and give a ray of hope for the fraternity, especially producers/production houses, to someone who has less or no experience of wat is happening in our industry more than our CM who was and is part of the industry from the grassroots level and has been part of the fraternity for the last 30 years?

He went on to add the following requests:

1. Kindly introduce a govt. ticketing window which will bring revenue to the govt as well as relief to viewers who pay 30rs per ticket.

2. Kindly abolish local body tax, as we are the only state in India to induce 2 taxes against the "one India, one tax" rule.

3. Kindly increase the subsidy for small films every year from the current meagre amount given.

“I know this can be given as a representation to the CM but these have been being requested for the last 9 years. Not demeaning Mr. Rajmohan, but it's just my opinion. CM can give us the much-needed relief. God bless,” he concluded.

Arun Vijay opposes Vishal's statement

However, another Tamil actor, Arun Vijay, without putting out anyone's name, stated how actors can question government orders. Taking to his X profile, he wrote, "Win your trust with people, get elected and do as you wish.. kindly do not intervene with decisions… Being a fraternity member from the industry, I'm sure he knows our problems and surely will help us out.. Kindly let his decisions be respected and wait for an outcome. Let's not come to any conclusions.. hope for the best.

Earlier in May this year, Vishal had actively praised CM Vijay's decision to close 717 wine shops. He made a video message expressing his gratitude, stating that removing TASMAC outlets near schools will protect children and young women from harassment.

Prior to these developments, when TVK (led by Vijay) fell short of a majority in the assembly and was delayed in forming the government, Vishal publicly questioned the Tamil Nadu Governor for hesitating to invite them, arguing that Tamil Nadu needed a functioning administration based on the people's mandate.

All about actor Vishal

Vishal Krishna Reddy, aka Vishal is a prominent actor, producer and director, widely recognised for his high-octane action roles and for his own production banner, Vishal Film Factory. He began as an assistant director before making his acting debut in the romantic thriller Chellamae in 2004. He rose to fame as an action star with massive hits like Sandakozhi and Thimiru.

Some of his most celebrated movies include Thaamirabharani, Pandiya Naadu, Thupparivaalan, and the recent blockbuster Mark Antony. He stepped into directing with his upcoming film, Magudam/Makutam.