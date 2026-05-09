/Actor Mansoor Ali Khan meets Vijay, calls him brave: 'Governor is doing the biggest injustice'

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) found it much easier to win the Assembly election than to pave the way for him to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. A day after the election results became clear, Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony was scheduled to take place on Saturday (May 9) morning. However, it was delayed after the party once again fell short of the required majority mark of 118 MLAs.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the oath-taking ceremony, actor and politician Mansoor Ali Khan revealed how Vijay is coping with the situation.

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Khan, who contested in the Assembly elections, was spotted at Vijay’s Neelankarai residence, where he also spoke about the actor’s state of mind.

Speaking to reporters, Khan said that Vijay is very brave and that he had come to encourage him during this difficult time.

“I came to see him and say that he is very brave. I came to say everything will be fine. He has won a majority here, and I came to encourage him at this time,” Vijay said.

Slamming the governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Khan said that he's doing the biggest injustice to the people of Tamil Nadu.

He added, “He (Vijay) has met the Governor for the third time, but the Governor is doing the biggest injustice to the people of Tamil Nadu... He (the Governor) does not have the right to say anything at all.”

Khan contested as an independent candidate in the Lalgudi Assembly constituency.

Vijay’s path to Tamil Nadu CM’s chair is clear, VCK and IUML extend support

Hours after the swearing-in ceremony was delayed, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) finally extended unconditional support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), making Vijay's path clear to the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s chair.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan gave the official confirmation letter to TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna. Later, the IUML also extended its unconditional support to the party.