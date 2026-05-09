/VCK and IUML finally extend unconditional support to TVK, clear Vijay’s path to Tamil Nadu CM’s chair

Ending the uncertainty after keeping the cauldron of politics boiling since the announcement of assembly election results, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) finally extended unconditional support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday, paving actor-politician Vijay’s path to the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s chair.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan gave the official confirmation letter to TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, extending the party’s support to TVK to form a government in the state.

After VCK’s announcement, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)also extended its unconditional support to TVK to form a government in the state. Both VCK and IUML have two MLAs each.

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After the twin announcements, the TVK tally rose to 120, two more than the majority mark of 118, following the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML.

VCK, which won two seats, kept Tamil Nadu on the edge as Vijay could not muster the support of 118 MLAs over the last four days.

TVK, a two-year-old party, upstaged Dravidian behemoths like DMK and AIADMK to emerge as the single largest party.

TVK secured recognition as an official political party after crossing 50 lakh votes in its debut Tamil Nadu assembly election, signifying a huge shift in the state’s political landscape, and presented itself as a third alternative to end the DMK-AIADMK duopoly.

Governor cancels Kerala trip, to meet Vijay at 6.30 pm

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has reportedly cancelled his Kerala trip and is now set to meet TVK Chief Vijay at 6:30 PM after TVK got the support of VCK and IUML, with the total seat tally reaching 120.

As per reports, TVK chief Vijay has requested all party representatives or leaders who have given support to join him when he goes to meet the governor for finally staking claim with the majority numbers.

MK Stalin congratulates Vijay

DMK Supremo MK Stalin congratulates Vijay and said that his party would function as a constructive opposition. Thanking allies who stood by the DMK, Stalin expressed hope that the incoming Vijay-led government would continue the welfare schemes and development initiatives introduced during the DMK’s tenure for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu.

TVK worker attempts self-immolation