/Tamil Nadu political crisis: Vijay's swearing-in ceremony delayed again? All we know

By Friday night, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Vijay looked closer than ever to pulling off what would have seemed impossible just months ago: transforming a first-ever electoral outing into the Chief Minister’s chair. His swearing-in ceremony was set to happen on Saturday (May 9) morning. However, reports suggest that the much-awaited ceremony may be facing an unforeseeable delay due to pending formal support from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

What happened?

According to an India Today report, Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, met Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Friday evening and submitted signatures from 116 MLAs. The number still stands two short of the magic number, the 118-seat majority mark required in the 234-member Assembly.

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IUML pulls back support

Earlier in the day, Vijay appeared set to take oath on Saturday morning after reports suggested that both VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) would back TVK, potentially taking the alliance to 120 seats. “Both members of the Indian Union Muslim League in the Assembly will support all actions taken by the Honourable Governor to form the government,” the party said.

However, the political situation shifted after IUML denied extending support to Vijay and reiterated that it would remain aligned with the DMK.

Citing Raj Bhavan sources, the outlet reports that the Governor is still awaiting a formal letter of support from VCK before making any announcement on government formation.

Tamil Nadu Government Formation Hangs by a Thread: What happened to VCK's support?

VCK sources indicated that the party’s support letter is likely to be submitted on Saturday morning after its MLAs return to Chennai.

"TVK has informed us that the support should be in a specific format. We had earlier obtained the signatures of the MLAs in a different format. The MLAs are returning to Chennai tonight," a senior VCK leader told TOI.

TVK has already secured support from Congress's five MLAs, along with two legislators each from CPI and CPI(M), with the Left parties submitting letters of support on Friday.

Reports also suggested that last-minute negotiations are responsible for the delay, with VCK reportedly seeking the Deputy Chief Minister post for party chief Thol Thirumavalavan, while TVK is understood to have offered the Urban Affairs portfolio.

The delay follows Vijay’s third visit to the Governor in three days. Arlekar had earlier declined to invite him to form the government due to insufficient numbers.

AMMK extends backing to AIADMK

In a parallel development, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran also met the Governor and extended support from his party’s lone MLA to AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.