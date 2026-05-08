/Congress calls for statewide protest as Vijay’s TVK scrambles for the 'final five' to form government in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s political deadlock is deepening by the hour, and what began as Vijay’s blockbuster electoral debut is now turning into a full-scale power struggle over who gets to govern and who gets to decide. With Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats, Vijay shattered the state’s long-standing DMK-AIADMK dominance. But victory at the ballot box has not yet translated into power at Fort St. George. The reason is simple: numbers. In the 234-member Assembly, 118 is the majority mark, and even with Congress’s five seats now firmly backing TVK, the alliance stands at 113, still five short. That gap has triggered an aggressive post-poll scramble.

Also read | Tamil Nadu political crisis: TVK threatens mass resignation as governor blocks Thalapathy Vijay from forming government

Congress calls for statewide protest

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Congress has now escalated matters beyond statements, calling statewide protests against both the Governor and the BJP-led Centre for refusing to invite Vijay's TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the fallout has ripped apart old alliances. Congress's decision to side with TVK has enraged the DMK, which has openly branded its longtime ally a "backstabber". DMK Legislature Party passed a resolution during its meeting, condemning Congress's decision. Pulling no punches, the DMK has characterised Congress's move to support TVK as a "sudden political shift" and a "betrayal."

IUML reveals TVK approached them for an alliance

The latest twist came from Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president KM Kader Mohideen, who revealed that TVK has approached IUML for support. The party, which won two seats and remains aligned with the DMK-led bloc, has not committed, with Mohideen making it clear that any decision will ultimately depend on outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin. "TVK people came to us. We have not decided on this matter. The decision should be made by Stalin. Whatever he decides, it is acceptable to us. We are asking him to make a decision and then announce to us," he told ANI.

Who is TVK seeking an alliance with?

TVK already has the "conditional" backing of Congress, which won five seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. With Congress's support, the TVK is now short of only five seats to reach the desired majority to form a government.

At the same time, TVK, according to reports, is widening its outreach. Its leaders have already held talks with CPI, while VCK and Left parties are now weighing internal decisions that could become crucial. Vijay’s camp is effectively trying to build a coalition brick by brick, seeking enough support to force either an invitation to govern or a floor test.

TN Governor demands a clear majority