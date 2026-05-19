/From RRR to Brindavanam: 7 must-watch Jr NTR movies on Netflix, Prime and other OTT | Birthday special

JR NTR doesn't need any introduction. In his career spanning over two decades, the actor has established himself on the list of A-listers. On his birthday, let’s take a look at movies of his that you should definitely watch.
Jr NTR will turn 43 on May 20. Over the years, the actor has built a fan following of millions who admire not only his acting, but also his demeanour, dance, and everything he does on screen. On his birthday, here are a few of his iconic films that his fans should definitely watch.
Directed by Sukumar and starring Rakul Preet Singh, Jagapathi Bab, among others, this 2016 film was the 25th of the actor's career. It revolves around Abhiram (NTR), who embarks on a revenge plan against the man who wronged his father. The movie was a commercial success.
Streaming on: Prime Video
For this movie, two superstars, NTR and Mohanlal, came together. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie revolves around Anand (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.), an environmental activist who comes to Hyderabad to attend a seminar. An unexpected encounter with Sathyam (Mohanlal), a mechanic who runs a criminal organisation called Janatha Garage, changes his purpose in life.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
Released in 2013, this Telugu film is a mix of humour, action, romance, and drama. It stars NTR as Rama Rao, a man who fails to get a police job. However, his life takes a drastic turn when his brother is killed by a gangster. Under new identity of Baadshah, he infiltrates the criminal underworld to seek justice. The movie was a huge box office success.
Streaming on: Prime Video
This was NTR and SS Rajamouli's first collaboration. Starring NTR, the movie follows Raja, an orphaned thief who dies while helping a gang kidnap a wealthy heiress, Mahi, in exchange for money. However, he lands in Yamlok and fights Yama, the god of death, to get his life back
Streaming on: ZEE5
Written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally, this romantic action movie stars NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha. The film has been remade in six other languages. The highly acclaimed movie follows Indu (Samantha), who asks her boyfriend Krishna, or Krish (NTR), to help her friend Bhoomi (Kajal Aggarwal), who is being forced into a marriage. However, his arrival at her friend's village complicates everything.
Streaming on: Netflix
Undoubtedly one of the most successful and widely loved movies of NTR's career, RRR made history when his Naatu Naatu steps with Ram Charan were performed on the Academy stage, one of the biggest stages in the cinema world. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie is set during British rule in India and revolves around two Indian revolutionaries: local tribal hero Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), a cop in British India who has his own mission.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj, the movie revolves around corrupt cop Daya. He begins to change when he encounters Lakshmi, a woman seeking justice for her murdered sister. Haunted by his wrong work, Daya embarks on a mission to bring her justice.